Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22, reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $228.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.60.
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
