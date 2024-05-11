Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22, reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 10.900-11.400 EPS.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $228.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.60.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total transaction of $1,418,738.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth $42,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $282.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.38.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

