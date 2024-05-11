Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 132,320 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,124,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 132,320 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $154,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 670.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 167,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 146,030 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,050,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $44.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.94. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

