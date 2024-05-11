Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 22,501 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $148,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282,601 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after purchasing an additional 88,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $150.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

