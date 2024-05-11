Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,411,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,162 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.32% of Camden Property Trust worth $140,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after purchasing an additional 156,985 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised Camden Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $106.66 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $82.81 and a 1 year high of $114.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.73.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

