Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $136.58 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $136,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after acquiring an additional 237,977 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at $2,345,000. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in NVR by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1.2% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,655.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7,750.30 and a 200-day moving average of $7,098.98. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 487.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVR

In other news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total value of $11,265,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,510.05, for a total transaction of $11,265,075.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,523,943. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,500.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,102 shares of company stock valued at $45,973,850 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

