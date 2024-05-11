Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $146.45 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 909,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $146,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 653,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,122,000 after buying an additional 370,229 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 223.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 497,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,783,000 after acquiring an additional 343,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,170,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,492,000 after acquiring an additional 321,632 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 530,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,463,000 after acquiring an additional 286,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,893,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,368 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $145.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.72 and a 1 year high of $171.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Read Our Latest Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.