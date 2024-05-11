Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $146.96 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,193,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $146,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REG. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 641.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.37. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

