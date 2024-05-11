Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,202 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of IDEX worth $132,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,632,000 after buying an additional 84,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of IDEX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. StockNews.com cut IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

NYSE IEX opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.18. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 17.89%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

