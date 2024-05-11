Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 16,224 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Cboe Global Markets worth $151,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $181.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.24.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

