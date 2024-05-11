Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 27,611 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,611 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of DTE Energy worth $133,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 129,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,098,000 after acquiring an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,581,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

DTE opened at $115.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.10. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total transaction of $64,224.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.04, for a total value of $64,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,572.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $625,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,168,183. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

