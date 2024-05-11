Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,956 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of Tractor Supply worth $127,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $782,000. Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,120.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 121,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,194,000 after buying an additional 116,330 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 32,987.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 270,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,128,000 after acquiring an additional 269,508 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,167 shares in the company, valued at $5,147,842.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 401 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.06, for a total value of $93,056.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,804,516.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,470 shares of company stock worth $14,773,121 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSCO opened at $271.43 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

