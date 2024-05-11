Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $37.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CAKE. Barclays upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

CAKE stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $37.65. 2,507,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,332. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 32,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 5.9% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

