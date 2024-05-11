Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $44.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheesecake Factory from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

NASDAQ:CAKE traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,507,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.04. Cheesecake Factory has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $11,729,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth $6,838,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 411,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,454,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 77,575 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,532,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

