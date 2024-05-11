Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CAKE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cheesecake Factory from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.04. Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $38.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $891.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.49 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.54%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2,360.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

