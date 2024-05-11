Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) Shares Up 9.4%

Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) rose 9.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 661,708 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,777,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Chimera Investment by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 722,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 251,085 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 30,757 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 261.9% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 825,743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 124,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 77,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

