CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the April 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CHS Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619. CHS has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $27.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.53.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

About CHS

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHS stock. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCO Free Report ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

