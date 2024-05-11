CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Short Interest Down 50.5% in April

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the April 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHS Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHS stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.29. 7,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.91. CHS has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $32.28.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.