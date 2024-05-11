Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Cut to $294.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $297.00 to $294.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.74.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $254.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.97. The stock has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb has a 12-month low of $183.71 and a 12-month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Chubb by 426.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,762,000 after buying an additional 13,059,385 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after buying an additional 43,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,756,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

