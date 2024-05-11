Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chuy’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-$1.87 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CHUY. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.29.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Stock Down 5.5 %

CHUY opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.91. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $484.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.