Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

CHUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

Chuy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHUY traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.10. 346,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,972. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Chuy’s will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHUY. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Chuy’s by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Chuy’s by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

