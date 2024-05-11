CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.63% of CION Investment worth $3,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CION Investment by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 993,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 92,882 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 949,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 12,049 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CION Investment by 1,056.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 879,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,480,000 after acquiring an additional 803,469 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CION Investment by 11.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in CION Investment by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 513,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CION Investment news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,099 shares in the company, valued at $540,067.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $70,760. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CION Investment stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $12.11. 371,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,774. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.00. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $652.00 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.19.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $73.55 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.89%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 55.74%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

