Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 5.8 %

CIFR stock opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53. Cipher Mining has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $5.75. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 2.32.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $43.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Cipher Mining had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 13.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

