Citigroup Cuts Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Price Target to $1.75

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $2.85 to $1.75 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.96.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. Petco Health and Wellness has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $10.76.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 20.47%. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WOOF. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

