Citigroup Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $5.45

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.45 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $4.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.39.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 64.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. The company had revenue of $92.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab USA’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 31,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $133,424.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 695,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 67,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $285,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,442,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,375.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab USA

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 8.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,274 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,410 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

