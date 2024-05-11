Citigroup Cuts SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $71.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Citigroup from $83.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.52% from the stock’s current price.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.47. 3,964,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,244,705. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $315.34.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.75 per share, with a total value of $474,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 194.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

