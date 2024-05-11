Citigroup Raises Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $112.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $112.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.22.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.26. 4,294,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,207. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.27. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,515,756.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 15,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $1,254,051.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,387 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,981.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,170 shares of company stock worth $53,970,398. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,899,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,039,000 after purchasing an additional 517,842 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,316,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,861,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,593,000 after purchasing an additional 98,286 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

