Citigroup Trims Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Target Price to $125.00

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXSM. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.92.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.64 and its 200-day moving average is $75.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.02 and a 1-year high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 24,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $1,904,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after acquiring an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $24,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,633,000 after purchasing an additional 305,264 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,489,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,778,000 after buying an additional 205,319 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.