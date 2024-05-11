Citigroup Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $16.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chewy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

