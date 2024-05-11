Citigroup Trims Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price to $16.00

Posted by on May 11th, 2024

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYFree Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chewy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Price Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Chewy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $124,628.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,732.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 8,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $124,628.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 243,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,732.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 46,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $696,880.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,379,100 shares in the company, valued at $20,851,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,993 shares of company stock worth $1,067,363 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Chewy by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.