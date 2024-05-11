Citigroup Trims Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Target Price to $60.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.11.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.99 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $601,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 7,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $330,300.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 414.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

