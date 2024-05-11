Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CLVT. Barclays decreased their price target on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.78.

NYSE CLVT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,162,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.24. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Clarivate by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

