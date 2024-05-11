Clarkson (LON:CKN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Clarkson (LON:CKN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

CKN opened at GBX 3,925 ($49.31) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,970.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,458.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of £1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,432.48 and a beta of 1.16. Clarkson has a one year low of GBX 2,500 ($31.41) and a one year high of GBX 4,145 ($52.07).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 72 ($0.90) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Clarkson’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,722.63%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.25), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($235,075.38). In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total value of £764,999.75 ($961,054.96). Also, insider Andi Case sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,000 ($50.25), for a total transaction of £187,120 ($235,075.38). 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

