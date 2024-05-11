Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Clearway Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $31.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWEN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

