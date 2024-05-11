Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 31 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($191.61).

Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($184.67).

On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($189.95).

Close Brothers Group Price Performance

Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £764.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.37. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.54).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.82) to GBX 425 ($5.34) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 463 ($5.82) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Shore Capital raised shares of Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 665 ($8.35) price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.71) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 577.80 ($7.26).

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

