Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) Insider Adrian Sainsbury Acquires 31 Shares

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Sainsbury bought 31 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.18) per share, for a total transaction of £152.52 ($191.61).
Adrian Sainsbury also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 5th, Adrian Sainsbury acquired 35 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.28) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($184.67).
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Adrian Sainsbury bought 40 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.75) per share, for a total transaction of £151.20 ($189.95).
Close Brothers Group Price Performance
Close Brothers Group stock opened at GBX 508 ($6.38) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £764.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 534.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 427.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 580.37. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 278 ($3.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.50 ($12.54).
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Close Brothers Group
Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.
