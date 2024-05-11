Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NET. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $81.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.57.

Cloudflare Trading Down 2.0 %

Cloudflare stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $48.19 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.87.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total transaction of $4,429,075.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,363,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,524,690.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,298 shares of company stock valued at $104,795,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,858,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 121.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,310,000 after purchasing an additional 487,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $37,740,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Featured Stories

