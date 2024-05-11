CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $62.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $63.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares in the company, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in CMS Energy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

