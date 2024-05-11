CNH Industrial to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for CNH Industrial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNHI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNH Industrial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 160,517,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,085,000 after acquiring an additional 37,438,564 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,348,475 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,313,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,128,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,171,000 after buying an additional 5,023,900 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,802,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,221 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

