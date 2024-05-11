Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Short Interest Update

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the April 15th total of 1,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Cocrystal Pharma Price Performance

COCP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.73. The company had a trading volume of 47,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,519. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

