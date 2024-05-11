Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM) Position Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.95% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $2,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCEM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,847,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,624,000. MA Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,525,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 251.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 374,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 268,271 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,889,000.

Get Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF alerts:

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XCEM stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average is $29.72.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Profile

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.