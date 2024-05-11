Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Announces Dividend of $0.33

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3345 per share on Thursday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Trading Up 0.4 %

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

