Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.90 to $2.90 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SID

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SID opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.