Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ) Short Interest Up 80.0% in April

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the April 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Compass Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDAQ remained flat at $10.79 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,009. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Compass Digital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 69.4% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 581,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 238,250 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Digital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

