Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.61. 330,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 700,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $364.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is -28.71%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Compass Minerals International by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Compass Minerals International by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

