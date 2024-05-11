Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lessened its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMCB. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $71.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.75. The company has a market cap of $852.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 0.98. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $72.92.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.