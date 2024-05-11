Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 4,423 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,423 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGIT. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $57.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.73.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1739 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.