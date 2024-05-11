Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 5,416 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DMAR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

