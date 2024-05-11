Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Noble Financial initiated coverage on Conduent in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Conduent alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Conduent

Conduent Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CNDT stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.32. Conduent has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNDT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Conduent by 252.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 39,770 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conduent by 91.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 405,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 193,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 39.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Conduent by 155.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 188,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd boosted its holdings in Conduent by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

About Conduent

(Get Free Report)

Conduent Incorporated provides digital business solutions and services for the commercial, government, and transportation spectrum in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and customer experience management, business operations, healthcare claims and administration, and human capital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.