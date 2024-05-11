Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Given New $30.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CFLT. Mizuho lowered their price target on Confluent from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Shares of Confluent stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $29.42. 3,734,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,906,009. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.07.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,132,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,046,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,145,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,833,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

