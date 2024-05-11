Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Confluent from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Get Confluent alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Confluent

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of CFLT opened at $29.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.31.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $213.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $7,546,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $2,134,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 480,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,095,778.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 873,277 shares of company stock worth $28,572,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after acquiring an additional 470,002 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after buying an additional 327,940 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,546,000 after buying an additional 2,125,843 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.