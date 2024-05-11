ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $24.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. 67.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

