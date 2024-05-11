Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

CTTAY opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.20. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average of $7.50.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1568 per share. This is a positive change from Continental Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

